O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

