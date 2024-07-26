O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

