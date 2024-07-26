O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 75.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

