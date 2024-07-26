O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 167.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.85 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

