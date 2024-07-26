O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AptarGroup by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 106,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after buying an additional 96,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $141.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $151.73. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

