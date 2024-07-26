O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

