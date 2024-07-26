O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 221.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $68,686,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $244.75 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.49 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

