O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

