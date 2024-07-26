O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

