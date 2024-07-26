O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 400.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

