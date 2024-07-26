O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.