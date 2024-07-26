O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,678,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after buying an additional 3,022,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.