O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

NYSE:AVY opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

