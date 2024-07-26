O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

CNM stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company's stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

