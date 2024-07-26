O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,502 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KKR opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.