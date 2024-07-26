O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.3% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

