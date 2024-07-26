O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 127,903 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

