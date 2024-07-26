O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Sanmina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SANM stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

