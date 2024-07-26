O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,852,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,298,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.