O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 31,353 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUZ. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 277,471 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 196,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3,283.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

