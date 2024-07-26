OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average of $178.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

