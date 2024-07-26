Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 146.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Olin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Olin stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

