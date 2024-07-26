Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 156.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

