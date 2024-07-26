Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 156.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
NYSE:OHI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.