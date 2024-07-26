OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of OneMain worth $629,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneMain by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.