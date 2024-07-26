Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.37

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.37 and traded as low as $69.04. Onex shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands.

Onex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Onex’s payout ratio is 2.96%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

