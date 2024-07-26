Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 114,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 108,731 shares.The stock last traded at $35.80 and had previously closed at $36.35.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBK. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $20,935,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $8,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $8,050,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

