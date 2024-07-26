Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 114,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 108,731 shares.The stock last traded at $35.80 and had previously closed at $36.35.
The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OBK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $20,935,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $8,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $8,050,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Origin Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.