Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Gap Down to $98.38

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $98.38, but opened at $90.21. Otis Worldwide shares last traded at $93.42, with a volume of 722,739 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

