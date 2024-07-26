Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,898 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on OSG

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.