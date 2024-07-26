Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palomar alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $88.70 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.