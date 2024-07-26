Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Park National by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Park National by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Performance

Park National stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

Park National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRK. StockNews.com raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

