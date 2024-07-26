Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of PASG opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.79.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

