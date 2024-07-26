Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Trading Up 6.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $68.69. Approximately 28,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 177,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

