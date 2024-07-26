Paul Campbell Atherley Sells 1,435,000 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 1,435,000 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £243,950 ($315,506.98).

Paul Campbell Atherley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Campbell Atherley sold 65,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,131.92).

Pensana Stock Performance

PRE opened at GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.76. Pensana Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

