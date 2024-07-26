Paul Campbell Atherley Sells 65,000 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £11,700 ($15,131.92).

Paul Campbell Atherley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Campbell Atherley sold 1,435,000 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £243,950 ($315,506.98).

Pensana Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:PRE opened at GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.76. Pensana Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.49). The stock has a market cap of £44.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

