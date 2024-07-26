Paul Schimmel Buys 41,052 Shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Stock

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Schimmel bought 41,052 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $71,430.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,075 shares in the company, valued at $616,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Schimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Paul Schimmel bought 52,300 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

