Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.84. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 8,206 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 916,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 762,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

