Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $5.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

