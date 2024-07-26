PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

PFSI opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $105.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,258,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

