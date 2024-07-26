Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $86.08 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.