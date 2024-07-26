Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

NYSE:PNR opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

