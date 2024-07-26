Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. 705,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,742 shares.The stock last traded at $86.19 and had previously closed at $83.80.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

