Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWP. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

