Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.50. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 36,575 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0471442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
