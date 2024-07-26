Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Perrigo's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

