Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.50. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,628 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

