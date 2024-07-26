Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $693,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

