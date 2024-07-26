PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $7.17. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 43,030 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.