PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $7.17. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 43,030 shares traded.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.