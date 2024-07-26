Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $267.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.82.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

