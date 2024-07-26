PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PRMN) Announces Dividend of $0.37

PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PRMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3679 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:PRMN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (PRMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund is actively managed to invest in a long/short equity portfolio. The fund holds high dividend global equities for income, while neutralizing market risk through equity index futures.

