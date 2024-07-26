Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $116.15, but opened at $122.06. Plexus shares last traded at $122.19, with a volume of 8,223 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,206,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

